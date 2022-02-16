Officials: Starving Florida Manatees Fed More Than 25 Tons Of Lettuce
The unprecedented effort to feed starving manatees in Florida has so far provided the mammals with more than 25 tons of lettuce, officials said Wednesday.Full Article
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The unprecedented human effort to feed starving Florida manatees has so far provided the lovable..