Truckers in Ottawa brace for a police crackdown
Hundreds of truckers and other protesters blocking the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for a possible police crackdown. (Feb. 17)
Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams details action against Canadian protesters from the police and banks on ‘Your World.’