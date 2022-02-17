Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
Published
State attorney-general has been seeking to depose former US president and two of his children over the family businessFull Article
Published
State attorney-general has been seeking to depose former US president and two of his children over the family businessFull Article
A judge is expected to decide if former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have to testify under oath for New York..
A judge ruled on Thursday that former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump must testify in an investigation..