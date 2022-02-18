Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill to avert a government shutdown ahead of a Friday night deadline, sending the legislation to President Biden's desk for a signature.Full Article
The United States Senate passed a stopgap bill that would prevent the American government from shutting down. The bill will be sent..
Watch VideoLegislation averting a weekend government shutdown easily cleared an initial hurdle Thursday as the Senate advanced a..