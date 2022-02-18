Amir Locke would still be alive if not for no-knock warrants, Rev. Al Sharpton says
Locke's death has prompted an outcry against no-knock warrants, with a push by his family and others to ban them in Minnesota and beyond.Full Article
Watch VideoHundreds of people joined in song and prayer Thursday at the funeral service for Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who..
The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to officiate the funeral for Amir Locke, the young Black man killed by a Minneapolis SWAT team during a..