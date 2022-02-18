Donald Trump and his two eldest children have been ordered to testify under oath as part of an investigation into alleged fraudulent business practices.Full Article
Donald Trump and two eldest children ordered to testify in fraud inquiry
Trump, 2 of his children must testify in New York investigation, judge says
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into..
Lawyers fight in court over subpoena seeking Trump testimony
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is hearing arguments Thursday in former President Donald Trump's fight to avoid being questioned under..
