Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter to be sentenced in Daunte Wright's manslaughter
Published
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright while yelling "Taser," is set to be sentenced Friday.
Published
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright while yelling "Taser," is set to be sentenced Friday.
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter will learn her fate Friday, after her conviction in the death of Daunte Wright. ABC..