Whoopi Goldberg talks new Lifetime TV movie, 'The View'
Published
Whoopi Goldberg feels the Lifetime's goal is "to make women smarter," which is why she teamed up with the network to executive produce the new TV movie "Caught in His Web." The EGOT winner also discussed reports that "The View" has had trouble attracting a conservative host after Meghan McCain's departure. This interview was conducted before she served a suspension from the show for controversial remarks about the Holocaust. (Feb. 18)