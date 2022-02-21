Ukraine tensions: Biden agrees in principle to summit with Putin
Published
The meeting, proposed by France, will only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, the US says.Full Article
Published
The meeting, proposed by France, will only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, the US says.Full Article
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine,..
The U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow’s invasion..