Three Officers in George Floyd Trial Finish Defense
Published
With testimony concluded in the trial of three former officers for their role in George Floyd’s death, the jury is set to hear closing arguments.Full Article
Published
With testimony concluded in the trial of three former officers for their role in George Floyd’s death, the jury is set to hear closing arguments.Full Article
Watch VideoThe former Minnesota police officer who said she confused her handgun for her taser when she killed Daunte..
Watch VideoFederal prosecutors rested their case Monday against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating..