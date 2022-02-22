Trump's social media app launches a year after his Twitter ban
Technical glitches strike the site shortly after launch as the former president searches for a working digital stage.Full Article
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new..
The rollout of his new app marks a year since the former president was barred from mainstream social media platforms.