Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds To Deliver Republican Response To State Of The Union
Published
'Gov. Kim Reynolds’ brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front'Full Article
Published
'Gov. Kim Reynolds’ brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front'Full Article
Republican Governor Kim Reynolds shares her plans for the state with the Iowa legislature. One America's Cynthia Kaui has..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address..