Russian President Vladimir Putin declares war in Ukraine - live updates
Published
In a televised address, Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine, Russia's smaller neighbor, which it had menaced for weeks.
Published
In a televised address, Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine, Russia's smaller neighbor, which it had menaced for weeks.
Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya directly addressed his Russian counterpart during an emergency meeting held by..
Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly explains the global community are preparing an "unprecedented, punitive" set of sanctions..