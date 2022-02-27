Putin puts Russian nuclear forces on high alert as west steps up sanctions
Move comes as Moscow is targeted with new financial penalties and overshadows Ukraine’s agreement to talksFull Article
Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert amid the invasion of Ukraine. Putin made this..
The Russian president has ordered his military to put the country’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert in response to..