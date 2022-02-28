US, Swiss announce new sanctions; Russia calls economic moves 'problematic': live updates
Russian, Ukrainian officials met on Monday for talks. Switzerland has sanctioned Russia. And the U.N. will hold meetings on the invasion of Ukraine.
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan says it sent 27 tons worth..