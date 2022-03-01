Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent
Fat Tuesday - otherwise known by its French name, Mardi Gras - is the last day before Lent begins on March 2, or Ash Wednesday, according to the Christian calendar.Full Article
Mardi Gras celebration in Binche, Belgium. / Marie-Claire/wikimedia. (CC BY 3.0 SA)
