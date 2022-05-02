Former N.Y.P.D. Officer Convicted of Assault in Jan. 6 Case
Thomas Webster was found guilty in federal court after assaulting a Washington, D.C., police officer with a metal flagpole during the riot at the Capitol last year.Full Article
Webster, of Goshen, N.Y., assaulted D.C. police Officer Noah Rathbun with metal aluminum Marine Corps flag pole, jurors found.