Within hours of a leak which suggested a majority of US Supreme Court justices are poised to overturn a decision that legalised abortion nationwide, hundreds of protesters had gathered in Washington DC.Full Article
'Do something Democrats': Abortion rights supporters gather outside US Supreme Court
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Abortion report draws protesters to Supreme Court
USATODAY.com
Abortion rights supporters demonstrated outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night and well into Tuesday morning. Some..
-
Why Democrats' call to 'codify Roe' is unlikely to succeed if the Supreme Court is ready to overturn abortion rights
Business Insider
-
Crowd gathers at Supreme Court after news of leaked draft Roe opinion
Washington Post
-
US Supreme Court set to upend abortion rights, leaked document suggests
FT.com
-
Connecticut Senate OKs bill that protects abortion providers
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Colorado Democrats introduce bill to enshrine abortion rights in statute
Rumble
Colorado Democrats introduced their bill this week that aims to codify in statute full access to reproductive health care in the..