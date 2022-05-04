Anti-abortion 'Spiderman' arrested after climbing Salesforce Tower in San Francisco
Published
Calling himself the "Pro-Life Spiderman," a 22-year-old man scaled the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. "We're sending a message," he said.
Published
Calling himself the "Pro-Life Spiderman," a 22-year-old man scaled the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. "We're sending a message," he said.
The 22-year-old college student scaled the 1,070-foot building while periodically stopping to use his phone to post videos to..
A man scaled San Francisco's Salesforce Building on Tuesday morning, climbing a face of the 1,070-foot-tall skyscraper as if it..