Astros' Dusty Baker makes history as 1st Black MLB manager to win 2,000 games
Published
Dusty Baker, manager for the Houston Astros and baseball legend, has passed the milestone of 2,000 career wins.Full Article
Published
Dusty Baker, manager for the Houston Astros and baseball legend, has passed the milestone of 2,000 career wins.Full Article
Behind the scenes with Dusty Baker, family and friends as he makes history becoming first Black manager to win 2,000 games.
Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history -- and the first Black manager -- to win 2,000 games, hitting the..