'Why would you get drunk?' What U.S. Cinco de Mayo looks like to people in Puebla, Mexico

'Why would you get drunk?' What U.S. Cinco de Mayo looks like to people in Puebla, Mexico

Delawareonline

Published

What does American Cinco de Mayo look like to someone from Puebla, Mexico? We talked with food anthropologist and podcaster Rocio Carvajal
 

Full Article