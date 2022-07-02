One dead following jet-fueled truck explosion at Battle Creek Field of Flight festival
The accident reportedly involved a jet-fueled truck exploding Saturday at the Field of Flight air show and balloon festival in Battle Creek, Michigan.
A 40-year-old driver is dead after his jet-powered semi truck performing at the Field of Flight in Battle Creek Saturday afternoon..
One dead following 'jet truck' explosion during Battle Creek Field of Flight performance One person is dead following an explosion..