8 people hospitalized after July Fourth shooting at Minneapolis park
Published
The shooting happened at Boom Island Park at 11:30 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Park Police Department.
Published
The shooting happened at Boom Island Park at 11:30 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Park Police Department.
July Fourth Mass Shooting , Leaves 6 Dead, Dozens Injured, in Highland Park, IL.
July Fourth Mass Shooting , Leaves 6 Dead,..
There hasn't been a single week in 2022 without a mass shooting. The July Fourth shooting in Highland Park, Ill., that left six..