Two Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia Fourth of July Fireworks Show
Published
Two police officers were shot and hospitalised on Monday evening during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia, sparking a stampede.Full Article
Published
Two police officers were shot and hospitalised on Monday evening during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia, sparking a stampede.Full Article
Watch VideoScores of people watching a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia ran for cover when gunshots rang out, forcing..
One of the two police officers who got wounded in a Monday night shooting incident near a Fourth of July event in Philadelphia..