Philadelphia Democrat Mayor Jim Kenney Suggests Only Police Should Have Guns
Published
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) reacted to gun violence in his city by suggesting Tuesday morning that only police should have guns.Full Article
Watch VideoScores of people watching a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia ran for cover when gunshots rang out, forcing..