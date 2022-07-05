Beginning of the End for Boris? Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid Resign over Sleaze Scandal
Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have resigned amid the scandal involving Boris Johnson's former deputy cheif whip.Full Article
Johnson has been accused of mishandling a scandal over MP Chris Pincher
The PM has come under fire over Partygate and sleaze
