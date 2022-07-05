7 Trump Allies Subpoenaed in Georgia Criminal Investigation
Published
Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, John Eastman and several others in the former president’s orbit were subpoenaed in the election meddling inquiry.Full Article
Published
Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, John Eastman and several others in the former president’s orbit were subpoenaed in the election meddling inquiry.Full Article
Watch VideoThe House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection will hear testimony Tuesday from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide..