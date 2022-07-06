Colorado funeral home operator accused of stealing and selling body parts pleads guilty
A Colorado woman who operated a funeral home pleaded guilty to fraud charges this week after stealing and selling bodies and body parts.
Megan Hess, who pleaded guilty to mail fraud, sold body parts without families’ consent in a business she operated with her..