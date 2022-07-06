Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director, Will Step Down
Published
Kate Bedingfield, who is leaving to spend more time with her family, is the latest senior adviser to depart from the Biden administration.Full Article
Published
Kate Bedingfield, who is leaving to spend more time with her family, is the latest senior adviser to depart from the Biden administration.Full Article
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will step down from her position before the end of the summer, according to a..
Russian Sanctions Target , US Treasury Secretary, Netflix CEO and Others.
Russian Sanctions Target , US Treasury Secretary,..