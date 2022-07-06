Rep. Mayra Flores Rips New York Times for Article Labeling Her 'Far Right Latina'

Rep. Mayra Flores Rips New York Times for Article Labeling Her 'Far Right Latina'

Breitbart

Published

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) slammed the New York Times for an article labeling her and two other TX Congressional candidates "Far Right" Latinas.

Full Article