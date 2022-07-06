Rep. Mayra Flores Rips New York Times for Article Labeling Her 'Far Right Latina'
Published
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) slammed the New York Times for an article labeling her and two other TX Congressional candidates "Far Right" Latinas.Full Article
Published
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) slammed the New York Times for an article labeling her and two other TX Congressional candidates "Far Right" Latinas.Full Article
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to the BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, Nick Searcy, and Rebel News’ Ezra Levant about the..
Rep. Mayra Flores, a groundbreaking Texas Republican, repeatedly refused to tell The New York Times that Biden is the..