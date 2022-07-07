The flooding in Yellowstone reveals forecast flaws as climate warms
Models used to predict flooding are based on long-term, historical records that do not reflect changes to the climate over the past decade, scientists say..Full Article
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Yellowstone National Park area's weather forecast the morning of June 12 seemed fairly tame: warmer..
