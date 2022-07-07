UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned Thursday, acknowledging that it was "clearly the will" of his party that he should go. (July 7)
The choice of Britain’s next prime minister falls to the governing Conservatives, whose lawmakers pushed Boris Johnson to resign..
Some reaction from the UK and around the world after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would step down immediately as..