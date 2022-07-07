Four black bears killed by Alaska officials for entering campground for homeless people
Wildlife officials killed the four black bears after they got into items at an Anchorage, Alaska campground recently made available for the homeless.
Bears were stealing food from tents at campground in Anchorage that provides shelter but is also bear..
Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless..