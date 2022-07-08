James Murray, Secret Service Director, to Step Down and Join Snap
The director, James M. Murray, was appointed by President Donald J. Trump in 2019 and is departing after nearly three decades with the agency.Full Article
Secret Service Director James Murray announced that he is retiring from his post and a source confirms that he has taken a job at..