A grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite is threatened by California wildfire
Published
More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened but there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees, such as the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.Full Article
Published
More than 500 mature sequoias were threatened but there were no reports of severe damage to any named trees, such as the 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant.Full Article
California Wildfire , Threatens Giant Sequoias , in Yosemite National Park.
'The Guardian' reports that Yosemite..