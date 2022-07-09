Sri Lanka protesters storm president's office
Sri Lankan protesters stormed Presdient Rajapaksa's redidence and office to vent their fury over the island nation's economic crisis. (July 9)
Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president’s..
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign in the coming days, the speaker of the parliament said on a tumultuous..