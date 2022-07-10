Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk a 'Bullshit Artist' at Alaska Rally

Former President Donald Trump referred to Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a "bullshit artist" at his Alaska rally on Saturday. Referring to Musk pulling out of his deal to buy Twitter and also recent claims of voting for a Republican for the first time, Trump said, "He's got himself a mess, you know, he said the other day, 'I've never voted for a Republican.' I said I didn't know that. He told me he voted for me. So he's another bullshit artist but he's not going to be buying it, although he might later. Who the hell knows what's going to happen? He's got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract. Sign up for Truth. We love Truth."