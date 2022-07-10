Nevada man arrested after authorities reopen cold case of 5-year-old killed in 1982
Published
Authorities have arrested Robert John Lanoue, 70, of Reno in the death of Anne Pham after she went missing while walking to school 40 years ago.
Published
Authorities have arrested Robert John Lanoue, 70, of Reno in the death of Anne Pham after she went missing while walking to school 40 years ago.
70-year-old Robert Lanoue of Reno, Nevada has been arrested for the abduction and murder of 5-year-old Anne Pham who disappeared..
By Luděk Stavinoha, Apostolis Fotiadis and Giacomo Zandonini
Frontex and the European Commission sidelined their own..