Extra Extra: If NYC gets nuked, go inside and watch the news, city advises

Extra Extra: If NYC gets nuked, go inside and watch the news, city advises

Gothamist

Published

Because we have a new official guidance for what to do if a nuclear bomb hits the city, here are your end-of-day links: Jen Shah pleads guilty, devastating drive-by in the Bronx, Goop store burn victims update, Beanie Feldstein quitting Funny Girl early, playing music at the beach is very controversial, and more. [ more › ]

Full Article