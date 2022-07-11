First image from the James Webb Space Telescope released: It shows thousands of galaxies
Decades in the making, the first image from NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was released Monday afternoon by President Joe Biden.
President Joe Biden will reveal the first image from NASA's new space telescope — the deepest view of the cosmos ever..