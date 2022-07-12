Suspended News Anchor Blames Exhaustion for Slurring Lines During Erratic Broadcast, Later Resigns
An upstate New York news anchor was suspended over the weekend after slurring her way through a Saturday morning broadcast.Full Article
Heather Kovar appeared disheveled and had difficulty reading her script during the WRGB newscast in Albany, at one point..