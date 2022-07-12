Labour Party to Table Vote of No Confidence to Force Boris Johnson Out Early
Published
The Labour Party will reportedly table a motion of no-confidence to oust Boris Johnson before the Conservatives can select a successor.Full Article
Published
The Labour Party will reportedly table a motion of no-confidence to oust Boris Johnson before the Conservatives can select a successor.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the debate on the confidence motion blaming Sir Keir Starmer for wasting the House's time when..
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says tabling a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson's government is "in the national interest",..