Repeatedly adding salt to food may lead to premature death, study suggests
Published
Louisiana researchers say frequently adding salt to food is associated with premature death from causes such as cardiovascular and heart disease.
Published
Louisiana researchers say frequently adding salt to food is associated with premature death from causes such as cardiovascular and heart disease.
The study also found that it can reduce life expectancy for some.
People who add extra salt to their food at the table are at higher risk of dying prematurely from any cause, according to a study..