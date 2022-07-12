Testing pig heart transplants in donated bodies
In the latest animal-to-human transplant experiment, doctors at NYU Langone removed hearts from genetically modified pigs and put them in two brain-dead patients. (July 12)
New York researchers transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people over the last month, the latest in a string of developments..
