Jill Biden Staff Apologizes for First Lady Remarks Comparing Latinos to Tacos
Published
First Lady Jill Biden's staff issued an apology Tuesday on behalf of the First Lady after she compared Latinos to breakfast tacos.Full Article
Published
First Lady Jill Biden's staff issued an apology Tuesday on behalf of the First Lady after she compared Latinos to breakfast tacos.Full Article
Jill Biden Faces Backlash for , Comparing Hispanic People to Tacos.
On July 11, the first lady spoke at the
2022 UnidosUS..