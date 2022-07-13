Florida man fatally shoots roommate with pellet gun because he was annoyed, girlfriend says
Published
Deputies who were called to the home by Hill found Ernie Wilburn lying on the living room floor with a puncture wound to his left rib side.
Published
Deputies who were called to the home by Hill found Ernie Wilburn lying on the living room floor with a puncture wound to his left rib side.
By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead
The Supreme Court has spoken: there will be no consequences for cops who..