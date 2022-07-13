Arrest made in rape of Ohio girl that led to Indiana abortion and international attention
Published
A man has been charged with impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl whose travel to Indiana to seek an abortion led to international attention.
Published
A man has been charged with impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl whose travel to Indiana to seek an abortion led to international attention.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man was arraigned Wednesday in Ohio on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl whose case drew national..
The man was arraigned in Ohio. The case has led to national attention in the abortion debate following the Supreme Court decision..