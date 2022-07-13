Inflation hit 9.1% in June
Inflation hit a new, 40-year high in June, with consumer prices up 9.1% from a year ago. Gas prices were a big part of this, but the cost of essentials like food and shelter are also rising rapidly.Full Article
The U.S. consumer inflation reached its highest level since 1981. How can Canadian investors use this data to their benefit?
Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households..