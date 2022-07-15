Mask mandate may return to Los Angeles County
Published
Los Angeles County faces a return to a broad indoor mask mandate on July 29th if current trends in hospital admissions continue, county health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week. (July 15)
Published
Los Angeles County faces a return to a broad indoor mask mandate on July 29th if current trends in hospital admissions continue, county health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week. (July 15)
Watch VideoNick Barragan is used to wearing a mask because his job in the Los Angeles film industry has long required it, so he..
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Barragan is used to wearing a mask because his job in the Los Angeles film industry has long required it,..