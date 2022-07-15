Muhammad Aziz, man wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X killing, sues NYC for $40 million
Muhammad Aziz, who was exonerated in November 2021, 55 years after being wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malcolm X, filed the lawsuit Thursday.
Muhammad Aziz wants millions in compensation after he was wrongly convicted and jailed for 20 years.